School scare story leaves parents spooked

Parents of pupils at Kilmartin Primary School said they felt left in the dark on Monday after hearing reports of a ‘weapon’ on the premises from their children.

Youngsters at the Mid Argyll primary school told parents on their return home on Monday afternoon about threats of violence, a ‘weapon’ and police arriving on scene – but parents and guardians had no word from the local authority about the facts of the incident until later on Tuesday.

One parent, who did not want named, told the Advertiser: “I did the school run on Monday and the kids came out of the school high as kites.

“At home, myself and other parents were hearing from the children that a weapon had been brought to school and threats had been made to use it.

“Nothing was said to the children about the incident while they were at school but it was not a normal day for them.

“People were asking on Facebook what was going on and by 10pm on Monday we had still heard nothing.

“We were relying on contact through the parent council.

“The children must have seen the police vehicle arrive and the officers enter the school.

“It was a shocking thing to hear from our children, but another issue is that we were in the dark on Monday night wondering what had happened.

“It was very apparent there were noticeably lower numbers attending school on the Tuesday after what had gone on the day before.”

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council said: “Staff at Kilmartin Primary School were made aware that a pupil had allegedly told another pupil that they were in possession of a weapon.

“Staff took action, following protocol, and it was quickly established that there was no weapon.

“The safety and wellbeing of our staff and pupils is our priority and officers from Police Scotland attended as a precaution.

“The school sent out communication to parents to notify them about the incident and provide reassurance.”

Rosie MacKay, the council’s education manager for wellbeing, rights and relationships, wrote a letter to parents on Tuesday to explain what action the local authority took following the scare.

Some parents received the letter on Tuesday evening, some on Wednesday morning.

It said: “As you are aware, there was a report to the school yesterday in relation to a threat of a weapon against another child.

“On receipt of this information, the weapons protocol was followed including contact with Police Scotland.

“Police Scotland attended the school and investigated appropriately.

“There was no weapon within school, the protocol was instigated on the basis of an allegation.

“I worked closely with staff to re-establish a calm environment for learners and appropriate measures were put in place to ensure that the school environment was safe, as is our priority.

“Mrs Bevan [Kilmartin Primary School head teacher] remains absent this week and staffing has been put in place to ensure that the school is supported with leadership and management cover.

“Children will be spoken to, to reassure them that Police Scotland were in attendance as part of protocol and not because they were in any danger.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to Kilmartin Primary School on Monday May 15 following a reported safeguarding concern.

“Upon attendance the matter was fully investigated and no criminality was found to have been committed.”