Puffer opens its heart to visitors

The historic VIC 32 Clyde Puffer was moored at the Ardrishaig basin of the Crinan Canal at the weekend to open its doors to visitors from near and far.

More than 40 people clambered on board the tardis-like steam puffer, which is celebrating its 80th birthday this year with a series of open days.

Although poor weather hindered the start of the day at Ardrishaig, local families and even people as far as Ayrshire visited wee steamer and took part in the puffer quiz as well as touring the boat.

On board were the crew for the season Richard Albanese, engineer, and James Hay, mate, both of whom are directors of the Puffer Preservation Trust, but were volunteering on their day off to show people around the puffer.

Cruises run between Sunday afternoon and Friday and the little steamer has been photographed steaming around the coast between Tarbert and Ardrishaig over the last week or so.

For anyone visiting Glasgow on the weekend of May 20, she will be steaming into Yorkhill Quay pontoons but she will be back at her home at Crinan on June 10-11 for a weekend of special events and celebrations.

VIC 32 was saved from the scrap yard by Nick and Rachel Walker in 1975 and, after a number of trials and tribulations, came home to the West Coast in 1979.

Since then, she has earned her living with a cruise programme, introducing passengers to the history of puffers, steam, and the glories of the West Coast of Scotland.

She is the last remaining puffer to be operating powered by steam.

The puffers are a huge part of Clyde and Scottish West Coast history as these vessels provided the movement for essential goods throughout the remote towns and villages of the West Coast.

The flexibility and utility of the puffers made them an obvious choice for The Admiralty when it was looking for a design for its VIC (Victualling Inshore Craft) programme at the outbreak of WWII.

Long proven as a jack-of-all trades, the 60ft-long, flat bottomed design was to be the perfect workhorse for The Admiralty.

Built by Dunston’s of Thorne, Yorkshire, in 1943 VIC 32 was part of a much larger Admiralty wartime order for Victualling Inshore Craft to service the fleet.

VIC 32’s wartime service saw her based at Corpach, taking ammunition from barges moored at the head of Loch Eil and supplying the Atlantic fleet based at Saint Christopher’s naval base.

She also saw service at Scapa Flow delivering cement to build the Churchill Barriers.

After the war she worked as a day boat in Rosyth Naval Dockyard until she was sent for scrap in the 1960s.

While Nick and Rachel Walker saved VIC 32 in the 1970s, she is now owned by the charitable trust, The Puffer Preservation Trust, designed to ensure it is saved for future generations.

Its cruise programme takes passengers on five-day all-inclusive cruises around the Clyde and along the Caledonian Canal, as well as out to Jura from Crinan where she is based.

The money generated from these cruises allows the charity to continue the essential restoration of the vessel with the aim of keeping the boat steaming and educating future generations on the workings of steam power.