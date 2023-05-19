Police Files – May 19 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Threatening behaviour

At High Bank Park, Lochgilphead, police on patrol had cause to interact with two men in the area at 3.45am on Sunday May 14. During this interaction one of the men allegedly became highly agitated and began to swear at offices. As a result of his actions the male was charged for the offence and issued a recorded police warning.

Aggressive behaviour

At Hillfoot Terrace, Tarbert, on Monday May 8 at 9 pm, police were called to a concern for a man behaving aggressively. As a consequence of this the man had to be taken to Lochgilphead Hospital for his own safety. Throughout the interaction, it was reported that the man was highly aggressive and threatening to officers, requiring restraint. As a result of his actions he was charged and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Serious assault

At 1.30 am on Sunday May 14, at Elder Crescent, Bowmore, Islay, police were called to a report of a man attacking woman. Police found both a man and a woman with injuries at the address in question. As a result of allegations made, a 38-year-old man was arrested. Following interview the man was charged with the offence detailed and held in police custody to present before the next available court.