Mid Argyll man a health award winner

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) held its Excellence Awards Ceremony on International Nurses Day – with one Mid Argyll care-giver amongst those recognised.

Taking place last Friday May 12 at the Inveraray Inn, the fourth HSCP Excellence Awards were held to recognise the exceptional health and social staff working for the HSCP, nominated by colleagues and the general public.

Lochgilphead nurse Andrew Meechan was celebrating after winning the award for Mentor of the Year, for his work based at the Mid Argyll Community Hospital and Integrated Care Centre.

Fiona Davies, Argyll and Bute HSCP chief officer said: “It has been another very busy and challenging year for our health and social care staff and these awards give us a chance to acknowledge the dedication and commitment of our staff and partners to celebrate all that we have achieved together.

“I want to congratulate every nominee and winner, and also send a heartfelt thank you to all of Argyll and Bute health and social care staff and partners who continue to deliver excellent services across Argyll and Bute every day.

“Our Excellence Awards panel had some very difficult decisions to make but they clearly recognised some commendable winners who have done so much for patients, their families, carers, communities and for their own colleagues.”