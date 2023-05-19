Letters – May 19 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Ferry services run into the ground

Local residents, businesses both small and large and visitors to our islands have all frankly had enough of our appalling ferry services run by Cal Mac and while CalMac’s leadership have made some mistakes the main blame lies with central government.

The rot starts at the top and the fact remains that the current administration of the Scottish Government is a scandal-ridden mess that have run our once great ferry services into the ground.

They have wasted a king’s ransom on rusting hulks that will not be really to sail at all in the future.

They spent £50k on a ‘sham’ launch of the unfinished MV Glen Sannox ferry with painted on windows to great fan fair and celebration from the disgraced former first minister.

I will continue to lobby Cal Mac, CMAL, Ferguson Marine and the current Scottish Government to deliver a fit for purpose ferry service and to stop neglecting our islands.

Councillor Alastair Redman, Kintyre and the Islands ward

Sight loss can affect mental health

This Mental Health Awareness Week, it’s important to have someone who understands what you’re going through.

The Need to Talk project, run by the charity RNIB in western Scotland, including Argyll, is offering people the emotional and practical support they need to adapt to life with sight loss.

The project is supported by the European Union’s INTERREG VA Programme and managed by the Special EU Programmes Body.

Need to Talk offers free counselling for adults, and young people over the age of 11, who are blind or partially sighted, and anyone who supports them. This takes place via telephone or online, through video conferencing or email. The service can also include anyone who is supporting a person with sight loss, whether this be a parent, other family member or close friend.

We’re here to help people talk about some of the issues that are affecting them. These might be fears of leaving the house, worries about access to food, or more dedicated to consequences of their sight loss such as a loss of independence.

It’s ok not to be ok, but talking to somebody who understands sight loss, the particular difficulties and challenges that you face, could really help.

The counselling provides a safe space to explore new emotions and events without judgement.

Amanda Hawkins, Head of Mental Health and Counselling RNIB

Air ambulance a decade old

On May 22, 2013, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) launched its life-saving service.

As we mark the tenth anniversary of what has evolved to become a much respected and vital part of Scotland’s emergency response network, we reflect on the magnificent support SCAA has enjoyed from the Scottish public.

Launching with an initial base at Perth Airport, SCAA now sustains two bases – Perth and Aberdeen – standing ready 365 days a year to attend emergencies all across Scotland and our many islands.

The cost of maintaining a charity like SCAA is considerable but the Scottish public have been there for us every step of the way, donating around £50 million in our first decade, enabling us to save thousands of lives, impact on thousands more, and bring help and hope to our more remote and rural communities.

We have responded to almost 5,000 call-outs, ensuring those most seriously ill or injured have paramedic or doctor attention as quickly as possible and are airlifted to advanced hospital care in the fastest possible time, since launching our first aircraft in 2013.

The charity was, initially, supported by some prominent funders leading to incredible public support.

Within months, the distinctive SCAA helicopter became known throughout Scotland which galvanised further community response to what they recognised as a life-saving service, dependent on charitable donations.

Now that public giving is helping to support our life-saving service as demand and costs continue to increase, with over £7 million required in our 10th anniversary year.

We are humbled and heartened by a generous public that we hope will help fly us into the future and ensure SCAA is there for those most in need.

David Craig, chief executive, SCAA