Leader – Friday May 19 2023

Ardrishaig’s new waterfront looks very impressive in its aesthetic, with floral arrays and promenade, albeit with some design-based ‘bumps in the road’, as experienced in the village’s south car park.

The red-and-white poles caused some confusion but one keen-eyed social media commenter identified these as markers for the sea kayak route of which Ardrishaig and the Crinan Canal are a part of – further putting the village on the transport map, even in a niche way.

Hopefully the finishing touches can be put on the car park part of the waterfront regeneration project, to ensure the safest journey possible for those using the car park, turning out of it, or passing by it, especially given the squeeze on space at that end of Chalmers Street, near to some buzzing village businesses.

The traditional medium of letter-writing has been explored at Lochgilphead High School by some of its Modern Languages students.

Such exchanges are so enriching for a young person, to gain an understanding of places beyond Mid Argyll and Scotland – and to share the beauty of this part of the world with others who might have little knowledge or understanding of it.