FROM OUR FILES – May 19 2023

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday May 17 2013

Mystery diner settles hotel bill after 17 years

A mystery diner at Inveraray’s George Hotel finally settled the bill 17 years after they enjoyed the meal.

Kris Clark who runs the family-owned hotel recently received a note with £60 for a meal served in 1997.

The honest diner, who signed the note as Mr Kinner may be from Northern Ireland as the cash came in the form of three £20 Ulster Bank notes.

Mr Kinner explained he forgot to pay because he was ‘having such a good time’.

High school pupils to chase their dream at Bulgarian animal centre

Two pupils from Lochgilphead High School who dream of working with animals will travel to Bulgaria this summer to work at an animal rescue shelter.

Mairi Bruce and Morgan Curtis will carry out one week’s work experience at Beurgas Animal Shelter, which is home to 160 stray dogs, in August.

The girls were given the opportunity after volunteering at Achnabreac Kennels near Lochgilphead which works with the shelter in Bulgaria to re-home dogs in the UK.

The girls will travel to Bulgaria with Louise Casey, who owns the Mid Argyll Kennel, and are thrilled to have been given the opportunity.

Louise Casey, owner of Achnabreac Kennels has worked with the kennel in Bulgaria since October last year.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday May 16 2003

Yes to hospital plan

The new Mid Argyll Hospital was finally given the nod by Argyll and Clyde health board this week.

Mr John Mullin, NHS Argyll and Clyde chairman, said: ‘This is a landmark decision by the NHS board in approving this PFI/PPP development.

‘This will deliver not only state of the art facilities, but also a new model of integrated care for the Mid Argyll community which will serve as a template for similar developments in the future.’

After the decision about whether the rebuild could go ahead or not was delayed in March, health professionals, politicians and local residents all said that a knockback now would not have been acceptable.

‘If the health board decides to abandon the building of a new hospital at the 11th hour there will be huge anger and outrage, said Argyll and Bute MSP George Lyon in a letter sent to health board chairman John Mullin.

Lochgilphead GP Dr Mark Simpson said he was pleased with the board’s decision: ‘It was very courageous in the light of the current financial climate. We have to recognise that; it can’t have been easy for them.

‘It’s not just a new building, it’s a vote of confidence for the staff and everyone else involved in the process. People have struggled for years, giving a good standard of care in poor facilities.

‘The staff are pleased that this has happened and look forward to the challenge ahead.’

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday May 20 1983

Minard’s new telephone exchange

Minard on the shores of Loch Fyne is to benefit from the provision of a new telephone exchange employing the latest technology, known as digital switching.

The change over from the present exchange will take place at 10.30 am on Wednesday, June 1.

The new equipment, the product of British Telecom research and development will ensure that customers in remote areas do not go without modern telephone facilities. The cost of the new exchange is in excess of £50,000 and is only a small part of British Telecom’s extensive modernisation programme.

Customers will hear a new dial-tone on the exchange; it has a higher pitch than the present tone but has the same meaning that the equipment is ready for your call.

Minard customers were first given automatic telephone service in 1958.

The 17 customers served then has grown to 85, capacity has been provided for further growth.

Today’s customers can dial direct to all other United Kingdom numbers and to 120 countries abroad, reaching about 93 per cent of the world’s telephones.

New owners

Rumour is that the Lochgilphead firm of M & K MacLeod Ltd had bought the Stag Hotel, Lochgilphead, were confirmed this week by Mr Murdo MacLeod.

At the moment the Stag will continue to run as a hotel, managed by Mr Alastair MacVicar, but the company intend to make a planning application to Argyll and Bute District Council for the hotel’s conversion into flats and retail outlets.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday May 21 1963

Another contract for Dickie’s

Another useful contract has been secured by Dickie’s Shipyard at Tarbert.

This is for the building of an inspection vessel commissioned by the Clyde Lighthouse Trust.

The ship, which will have an overall length of 40 ft, a 13 ft beam and a displacement of 15½ tons, is expected to go on the stocks within the next few days.

It will be constructed on the lines of a 40 ft fishing boat but with a transom stern; powered by a Gardiner Engine, the vessel will be capable of doing 9½ knots.

The general manager at Dickie’s, Mr PG Banks, said on Monday that the construction of the new ship which has been designed by Dickie’s own planning team, will take about 4½ months. The firm, which at the moment employs 27t, would require extra staff, he said, to handle the contract.

Already on the stocks at Dickie’s is an Atlanta class sketch designed by Walter F Rayner.

She is expected to be finished by early August.

When Dickie’s was revived with Treasury aid just over three years ago the staff had dwindled down to six or seven.