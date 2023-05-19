Dunadd’s upcoming AGM
Dunadd Community Council is holding its AGM next Thursday May 25 at 7.30pm.
Amongst the items on the agenda for the sit-down at Ford Village Hall will be Kilmartin Museum’s car park planning application to Argyll and Bute Council, as well as a Police Scotland report, updates on the Dunadd Community Enterprise and the election of office bearers.
A spokesperson said: “All members of the public are welcome.”