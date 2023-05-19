Councillor’s Column – May 19 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Councillor Douglie Philand, Mid Argyll

It has been an active few weeks and delighted to report on some of the activities I’ve undertaken.

At the recent full council meeting a number of reports from the policy leads received scrutiny and questioning which can be seen on the council website as the proceedings of the meetings have been recorded.

A particular issue of note was the review of penalty charges for parking enforcement. A debate took place which concluded with the maximum charge was fixed at £100 but reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

Another committee I have attended is the policy and resources meeting and a number of items were discussed. Amongst them is the outline for next year’s budget process.

It was stressed by members that public consultation is paramount in the process.

A budget simulator has been created which will allow the public to engage with the council to understand potential implications of budget decisions.

The simulator is due to go live on June 19 until August 11 which will assist in formulating proposals to be put forward for discussion and decision.

At the policy and resources meeting the committee agreed the award of £48,371 grant money to our strategic events and festivals across Argyll and Bute supporting their continuation which is such a positive contribution to their respective communities.

I was delighted to attend an induction course for joining the Fyne homes management committee.

Being introduced to all the staff and being directed to the various policies objectives and future plans for the organisation proved to be a very interesting and worthwhile exercise and I look forward to contributing to the future success of the organisation.

I have attended the Ardrishaig Community Council since my last report.

The community council enjoys an active and vibrant platform to contribute to the wellbeing of their local community and I would like to congratulate the community council and their members for all they contribute to our local areas.

As a trustee of Auchindrain Museum it’s great to see the township open again for the new season. The township is such a fascinating exhibition of our culture and history and well worth a visit.

The three local members were also privileged to visit the Kilmartin museum prior to it opening and all there must be congratulated for the enormous amount of work that has taken place to refurbish the museum.

As a board member of the local MS Centre I attended an informal management meeting to discuss a number of issues and it never ceases to amaze me how much a contribution to our communities the centre offers particularly in supporting those to manage their long term conditions. Congratulations to all for their continued selfless devotion to our communities.

I look forward to reporting again soon and if you require to contact me please do so at the following.

dougie.philand@argyll-bute.gov.uk

Mobile 07920501382