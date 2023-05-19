Car park’s teething problems

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A councillor was so concerned by traffic ‘mayhem’ in Ardrishaig village that he took a drive to see it up close for himself.

Dougie Philand, Mid Argyll councillor, was contacted by similarly concerned villagers who described the scene in the village’s south car park as ‘mayhem’, with vehicles, both arriving and setting off, misreading new signs and almost colliding.

He took the step of monitoring traffic himself over a half-hour spell this week and was shocked at the number of “near misses” in the village’s recently reshaped south car park, part of Argyll and Bute Council’s £700,000 waterfront redevelopment project.

Councillor Philand said: “I counted three near-misses in a 10 to 15-minute period.

“Cars, which must be local, are driving in where the old exit signs used to be, not realising it has changed since the work was completed.

“The new signs are the opposite of what was there before, and now vehicles move clockwise in the car park, instead of anti-clockwise as they used to.”

Councillor Philand contacted the local authority, and BEAR Scotland, who maintain the A83 trunk road on behalf of Transport Scotland, who are understood to be monitoring the traffic situation there, with the local authority carrying out a ‘post-construction safety audit’.

He added: “To be fair to the council and BEAR, they have both been quick to respond to me and to say they will do something about it.”

A council spokesperson said: “At the beginning of the project we carried out a stage one road safety audit which highlighted the need to change the orientation of the car park.

“This was implemented on Monday [May 15].

“Now that the works are complete, we will be carrying out a stage three road safety audit to examine the layout from the point of view of all road users.”