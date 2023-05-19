Car park plan is talk of village

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A plan for a new car park for Kilmartin Museum has been put to council planners.

Kilmartin Museum, which has already undergone an extensive redevelopment programme of works during the past year, reopens to the public in July – and could have extended car parking capacity if planning permission is granted.

Applicant Kilmartin Museum Ltd want to put a new car park behind the museum, in the village’s Glebe Field, near to the historic Glebe Cairn, is it expects a hike in visitor numbers which it says will prompt a need to almost double the museum’s car parking capacity.

It said on its website: “When it opens, our redeveloped museum will have extra parking capacity on site, with space for 39 cars in total, including three accessible parking spaces with improved access to the museum building.

“However, with the evidence generated by the public consultation in 2017, we know that parking in the village is a key concern for its residents, and even with this increase in parking capacity we expect that during the busiest periods additional parking will be needed to ensure safe travel around and through Kilmartin.

“With this in mind the museum has submitted a planning application to Argyll and Bute Council to create an additional parking area in the Glebe Field.

“Immediately adjacent to the existing Scottish Water treatment works, the parking area will have capacity for a further 38 vehicles and be available for use during the busiest months at the Museum, and for visitors to the historic sites that surround us, helping ease traffic congestion in Kilmartin village and Glen.”

However, more than one objection has already been stated publicly by both Kilmartin residents, and those with an interest in heritage and conservation in the region.

Mary Braithwaite, who lives on the nearby island of Luing, and is an author on its ancient past, wrote in her objection letter: “The application provides no description of the current use of the site (the box ‘Existing Use’ of the Planning Application Form contains a description of the proposed development, not of the site in its current use).

“Given the location of Kilmartin Glen and so close to Scheduled Monuments, it is quite possible that important and sensitive archaeology lies under the car park site, thus necessitating detailed archaeological investigations and possibly excavations to identify, record and analyse all the evidence.

“No alternative options appear to have been explored.”

Meanwhile, Kilmartin resident Robert Sweetman said there was potential for further road chaos in the village, writing: “The proposed development involves the creation of a new junction in the A816 which would significantly exacerbate the well-known road safety issues associated with the road as it leaves Kilmartin to the north.

“The possible impact of the construction of this access upon established business Kilmartin Garage does not seem to have been considered; it provides a valuable service to local people and surrounding communities, as well as employment opportunities.

“The negative impact on this business by the consequential access should not be ignored.”

A spokesperson for Dunadd Community Council said that the application would be discussed at its AGM in Ford Village Hall next Thursday evening, before the community council adopted an official position on the application.

The planning application can be viewed by entering reference 23/00488/PP in the local authority’s planning section on their website: https://www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/planning-and-environment

Kilmartin Museum has submitted a plan to double its car park capacity upon reopening, to Argyll and Bute Council.