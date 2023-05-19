Artefacts aplenty at museum

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Kilmartin Museum’s redevelopment continues apace towards its July reopening – with thousands of artefacts being brought back into the museum.

Amongst them is a special set of beakers.

A museum spokesperson said: “Having returned from the Scottish Conservation Studio, many of the museum’s remarkable artefacts are now being prepared for display.

“Dr Aaron Watson has been busy taking photographs of the three beaker pots from Upper Largie.

“Following meticulous reconstruction, these pots have been reunited with flints that were buried with them around 4500 years ago.

“This is the first time we have been able to see and appreciate this group of Chalcolithic artefacts all together.

“The beakers will be a highlight of our new exhibitions and are part of the museum’s Nationally Significant Collection, which a panel of experts has recognised for its cultural importance.

“Putting ancient pottery back together requires skill and patience, a 3D jigsaw puzzle with many of the pieces missing.

“The results look fantastic, and we can’t wait to display them.

“A big thank you to funders National Lottery Heritage Fund, the European Structure Funds, Scottish Government, Argyll and Bute Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Historic Environment Scotland, and Bòrd Na Gàidhlig as well as all the other organisations and individual funders who have generously donated.”