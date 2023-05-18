Votes decide names for new Islay ferries

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

More than 1,000 people voted to pick the most popular names for Islay’s two new ferries.

Thanks to 1,300 votes, the vessels will be called Isle of Islay and Loch Indaal.

Ferry owners Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) produced a shortlist of names tied to the landscape and history with the public being invited to choose their favourite.

Isle of Islay was the most popular name, and Loch Indaal and Pioneer came in close second and third place.

Kevin Hobbs, chief executive of CMAL, said: “We had an excellent response to our public naming vote, and I’d like to extend my thanks to everyone who got involved.

“We had a strong list of names to choose from, with Isle of Islay and Loch Indaal coming out on top as clear favourites amongst voters.

“Work is progressing well at Cemre Shipyard on the sister ferries, and we look forward to seeing Isle of Islay and Loch Indaal out on the network serving communities in the not-too-distant future. We’re expecting delivery towards the end of 2024 for vessel one, and early 2025 for vessel two.”

Minister for Transport Kevin Stewart said he looked forward to seeing the MV Isle of Islay and MV Loch Indaal enter service on the Islay routes.

“These links are some of the busiest services for freight on the Clyde and Hebrides network so the vessels will bring welcome additional capacity, reliability, and resilience for our island communities.

“These new vessels underline the Scottish Government’s commitment to bringing in new ferries and we want to continue to see progress on bringing vessels into service on time and budget,” he said.

The two new ferries will have a clear focus on freight, as well as enough passenger space to meet anticipated demand, with capacity for up to 450 passengers and 100 cars, or 14 commercial vehicles.

This will provide a combined 40 per cent increase in vehicle and freight capacity on the Islay routes and will improve the overall resilience of the wider fleet.

The Islay ferries form part of a programme of investment by CMAL, funded through Scottish Government commitments to capital investment of around £700 million in ferry infrastructure and linked services from 2021 to 2026.

Wider plans will deliver other new small and major vessels for the fleet and upgrades of harbour infrastructure with future options being considered through the emerging Islands Connectivity Plan.