Canal contractor launches new fund

Contractors at the Crinan Canal have launched a new community fund.

As the second year of a planned winter works programme on the Crinan Canal draws to a close, principal contractor Mackenzie Construction is opening a new fund to help

make a difference in the community which has been their second home for the last six

months.

The Mackenzie Construction Community Fund is made up of an allocation of workdays

from its construction team to deliver benefits, supported by a small fund.

Community groups have until midnight on Friday June 30 to send in applications to CrinanCanal@mackenzieconstruction.com

Successful bidders will be told by July 31 and work will be carried out this August or September and consideration will be given to any applications asking for support up until March next year.

The winter engineering programme is a key project in Scottish Canals’ Asset Management Strategy, with the Crinan Canal receiving significant investment as part of Scottish Canals capital programme across Scotland’s canals for 2022-23.

This year’s works began on site in September last year, with framework contractor Mackenzie Construction fitting new lock gates at locks 12 and 13 at Dunardy and lock 14 at Crinan, upgrading mechanical and electrical equipment for operating the gates at lock 14, and upgrading the electrical and mechanical elements of Cairnbaan Swing Bridge.

Gavin Chesney, contracts manager at Mackenzie Construction, said the new fund demonstrated their thanks for community patience during the work over the previous and coming years.

“As civil engineering contractors, we’re keen to receive applications aligned to our resources and expertise, including ground works such as drainage works, path and road upgrades, and landscaping works – applications of this type will be favoured by the selection panel,” added Mr Chesney.

Mackenzie Construction has also supported and helped with two sell-out lock chamber tour open weekends at Crinan and getting schools involved, including visits in classrooms and on the canal side.

Mr Chesney added: “We’re passionate about people and the planet, values we share with Scottish Canals, and these values will underpin our evaluation of the community fund applications we receive.

“In particular, we will be looking for applications linked to community health and wellbeing; the environment and sustainability; reducing inequality; or creating or promoting opportunities for young people. We’re excited to see the ideas the community bring to us.”

Richard Millar, interim chief executive at Scottish Canals, said: “We encourage our

contractors to go above and beyond, and we’re delighted to see Mackenzie Construction

launch their community fund at Crinan.

“Their work on the canal during our planned winter works programme is vital in safeguarding the historic infrastructure for all to enjoy for the years to come and, alongside this, we’re pleased to see them demonstrate their commitment to the local community. We look forward to seeing the benefits for local groups.”