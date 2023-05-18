Announcements – May 19, 2023

DEATHS

McCALLUM – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital, on May 11, 2023, Mrs. Sheila McCallum B.E.M, nee McBride, in her 88th year, of Ballymeanoch House, Kilmichael Glassary. Beloved wife of the late John (Iain) McCallum; much loved mother of Lorna and Fiona and respected mother-in-law of Alan. Cherished sister of Kenneth, Andrew and the late Michael. Dear sister in law of Elinor and Libby. A good friend and former work colleague to many. Funeral service will be held in St. Margaret’s Church, Lochgilphead, on Friday, May 26 at 11am, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only please. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

McVICAR – Peacefully in the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital, on May 12, 2023, Helen McVicar, in her 73rd year, 14 Bayview, Machrihanish, dearly beloved wife of David, much loved mum of David and John, adored granny and friend to many. Helen’s funeral will take place on Thursday May 18, 2023 at 1pm in the Highland Parish Church, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the Church at 1.30 pm travelling along Argyll Street, Main Street and round the cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You may attend the service in the Church and Cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Helen along our route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Macmillan Nurses Kintyre Locality

SLOSS – Peacefully at the home of her daughter, in Clachan, on May 13, 2023, Eileen Caroline Kerr, in her 79th year, Fernedene, Broomfield Rd, Carradale, and formerly of Ralston Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late William Sloss, loving mum of Caroline, mother-in-law of Tam and a much loved granny, great granny, sister and aunt. Eileen’s Cremation will take place on Tuesday, May 23 2023 at 1.15 p.m. in Cardross Crematorium, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Eileen wishes you wear bright colours. We will take Eileen for one last run round Campbeltown on Monday May 22, leaving from the Campbeltown Parish Church, Longrow at 4.30 p.m. We will head up Longrow, Along High Street, George Street across the Esplanade, round the Cross up Main Street to Ralston Road and back along Meadows Avenue, you may pay your respects to Eileen along our route.

WHYATT – On May 10, 2023, peacefully at home, Brian Whyatt, in his 75th year, beloved husband of Linda, and much loved father of Karen and Paul, father-in-law of Billy and Gina, dear Grandad of Eilidh, Isla, Erin and Iona. Funeral service was held at Cardross Crematorium on May 17.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

PATERSON – The family of the late Archie Paterson would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy received in their recent sad loss. Grateful thanks to the staff at Campbeltown Hospital, Argyll & Bute and Carr Gomm carers for all their kind care and attention. Special thanks to Kenneth Blair and family for their professional and efficient funeral arrangements. Thanks also to the Rev Linda Broadley for a comforting and fitting service and to David McEwan for the organ music. Our thanks are extended to Bill, May and staff at The Glen Restaurant Carradale and to all who paid their last respects at the church and graveside. Donations to Carradale Church and The Fisherman’s Mission raised £786.00

WRIGHT – The family of the late Alastair Wright, would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to all doctors and staff at Kintyre Care Home, for the kind care and attention received, to Rev Robert Macleod for a comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, West Loch House for excellent catering and to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside.