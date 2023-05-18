Announcements – May 19, 2023
DEATHS
LINTON – Alistair Garven. Died very suddenly but peacefully in Arran War Memorial Hospital on Sunday May 14, 2023. Alistair was loved and (most importantly) liked by family, friends and all whose lives he touched. Grateful thanks for the kind professional care given by paramedics, Blackwaterfoot Fire Crew, Drs Kerr and McMillan, Leah and all nursing staff at Arran War Memorial Hospital.
PYOTT – Sharon Ann. Suddenly at home in Corrie on Monday, May 8, 2023. Sharon, aged 50 years, loving mum of Jamie and gran to the family, daughter to Ian and Carol and sister to Stephen. Funeral service at Clyde Coast and Garnock Valley Crematorium, Largs on Friday, May 26 at 1pm to which all are welcome.Coach available at Ardrossan Harbour from 11:05 ferry and returning for 15:20. Please contact Ian on 07789291729 if you wish to travel on the coach.