More funding to help rescue community assets

More projects are to benefit from funding to rescue prized community assets as the UK Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities launches the third round of its £150 million Community Ownership Fund.

The amount of funding all projects can bid for will be increasing from £250,000 to £1 million, meaning groups can bid for more funding to help save bigger projects.

The requirement for match-funding is also being reduced to as low as 10 per cent, making it easier for communities to acquire assets without raising additional private funding.

For the first time, Scotland’s 1,200 community councils will also be able to apply to the fund, which has previously only been available to charities and community groups.

The fund is already supporting 15 projects across Scotland with £3.1 million, including Inveraray Pier and the Lochranza Hotel Country Inn on Arran.

Applications to bid for round three of funding will open on May 31; visit www.gov.uk/government/collections/new-levelling-up-and-community-investments for more information.