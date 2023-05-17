It’s not all about ale
As part of a number of events happening at FyneFest over the weekend of June 2-4, a charity run of 5km has been announced.
The Good Time Running Club will be organising the run, from 10.30am on Saturday June 3, from the Brewery Tap to the Walkers Bar.
Entry will be by donation to Arrochar Mountain Rescue and the run is open to all ages, although children must be supervised by a parent or carer.
For an added incentive, runners will receive a can of beer (or soft drink for under 18s) when they arrive at the Walkers Bar.
The award-winning, family-friendly beer, food and music festival is set in the stunning surroundings of Glen Fyne.