Budget simulator should be available for longer

Efforts to extend the use of a ‘budget simulator’ – where people in Argyll and Bute can put together their own budget for the area – have been thwarted.

Billed as a consultation and effort to engage the public with budget-setting process, the simulator is to run from June 19 to August 11.

But Argyll and Bute Council’s policy and resources meeting last week, where the project was approved, Helensburgh Central Councillor Fiona Howard appealed for the simulator to operate beyond its planned finish date of August 11 – four days before the school summer holidays end.

But her ward colleague, Councillor Gary Mulvaney, echoed an officer’s view that extending the consultation period would result in a delay to the planned timescale.

Council head of financial services Anne Blue responded: “The difficulty with that is getting the results together and having time to have meaningful discussions about them.”

Councillor Mulvaney then said: “Officers have spent a fair amount of time developing and testing the actual model to ensure it does what it says on the tin.

“When people use the simulator, it will give them genuine appreciation of the consequences. For example, if action X reduced a funding stream by £1million, that would mean consequences one, two or three. This service or that service could be reduced or entirely lost.

“It is going out during the school holidays, but it does not matter really when you put it out – there will be people away on holiday.

Councillor Howard remarked: “I just think it should be open for a lengthier period of time. It just seems a shame to have done all that work for people to use it in a very brief time slot.

“We should leave it open longer and update the results as we progress.”