Tiree lamb dies from dog attack

A lamb on the Isle of Tiree has died after police responded to calls that it had been attacked by a dog.

The incident took place at Gott Bay on Monday, with police called to reports of the animal being chased and then severely injured by a small dog.

Due to its injuries, the lamb was euthanised after the attack.

Police Scotland’s PC Tanner, said: “The damage caused by livestock worrying incidents such as this have been widely published. Rural communities such as the Isle of Tiree will often have large areas where livestock roam freely; this means that you must ensure your dog is kept under control at all times.

“If you do not know the area, keep your dog under control, ideally on a lead at all times”.

Police Scotland are continuing to investigate the incident and are encouraging witnesses to contact them on 101, quoting incident 2169 on 15/5/23.