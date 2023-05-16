Public urged to take extra care to safeguard wildlife

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

People on the West Coast who take part in outdoor activities in the area’s forests are being urged to think about how their hobby could negatively impact wildlife and the environment.

The call comes from Forestry & Land Scotland (FLS) which has launched a campaign, Protect Scotland’s Wildlife and published the results of research, to coincide with the start of the main bird breeding and nesting season.

FLS’s campaign aims to raise awareness of the unintended consequences – even harm – that can be caused to wildlife and the environment by people participating in activities in Scotland’s forests and wild places, without taking sufficient care.

Increasingly people are seeking out places that are ‘off the beaten track’ thanks in part to social media influencers, not realising that their hobby can disturb wildlife in the area they visit.

For example, birds that nest at the edges of lochs can be easily disturbed by those enjoying water sports, while birds that nest in the treetops can be driven off nests by activity on the ground that’s too close by.

Even collecting deadwood off the forest floor for a small campfire can disturb delicate environments and ecosystems.

Colin Edwards, national environment manager at FLS, said: “Enjoy yourself in Scotland’s forests and wild places but please be mindful of how your actions impact on birds, animals and sensitive habitats.

“Help us to protect what we’ve got before it’s gone and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code – ‘leave no trace’, take responsibility and don’t linger if wildlife is disturbed by your presence.

“None of us set out to deliberately cause harm but sometimes it can be thoughtless behaviour that can cause problems that then ripple out.”

Some of the examples that FLS has come across are: