Facemasks no longer needed

People in health and social care settings are no longer advised to wear facemasks as of Tuesday 16 May 16.

The return to pre-pandemic guidance means that mask use will be based on clinical need based on infection prevention and control advice, meaning staff, patients, service users and visitors will not be routinely asked to wear facemasks in health and social care settings.

It follows a review of the guidance introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic to protect staff, patients, service users and visitors, and recognises that Scotland has entered a calmer phase of the pandemic.

Chief Nursing Officer Alex McMahon said: “We continue to be vigilant in our response to Covid-19 and encourage everyone to make sure they are up to date with the boosters available to them.

“We are grateful for the tireless work of health and social care teams during these challenging times and to everyone who has helped them by adhering to the guidance.”