Epic RNLI fundraising tour visits Hebrides

A Northumberland car mechanic has been welcomed by crews across the West Coast as he continues his tour of the 238 lifeboat stations in Britain and Ireland.

Chris Mason from Seahouses embarked on the tour in 2022 in an effort to raise money for the charity that saves lives at sea.

He has been visiting the stations during his weekends and holidays since 2022, after being inspired by ‘Saving Lives at Sea’ – a BBC documentary showcasing the vital service the RNLI provides.

Earlier last week, the 57-year-old travelled to the Isle of Arran and Kintyre to meet the Arran and Campbeltown RNLI crews, taking the first of 12 CalMac ferries that he has booked.

Mr Mason then paid a visit to the Islay RNLI, where he was able to watch the crew participating in a training exercise, before he caught the ferry to Oban.

An RNLI Islay Lifeboat Station statement, said: “Chris stopped by last night to capture the crew on our exercise up to Bunnahabhain. Thanks for taking the time and the photos Chris.”

Last Wednesday he met the Oban RNLI and at the time of writing, he has ticked every lifeboat station in the Western Isles off his checklist, visiting Barra, Leverburgh and Stornoway.

An original Facebook fundraiser that Mr Mason started had raised £630, with a newer JustGiving page totalling £490 in donations.

This means he has reached his initial target of £1,000, but his aim is to surpass £1,000 on JustGiving.

Mr Mason said: “It’s impossible to pick a highlight because the weather has been near perfect and the stations have been fantastic. CalMac ferries have also been brilliant.

“All the lifeboat crews I’ve met have been kind, with many of them following what I’m doing and where I am. The people on the islands have also been fantastic and their generosity has been unbelievable.”

During his travels, Mr Mason has been sleeping in his car and will visit Tobermory and Kyle of Lochalsh this week, before he travels down Scotland’s east coast.

You can track his progress and donate to his cause on the Chris’s quest – life boat station tour Facebook page.