Council achieves Bronze Carbon Literate award

Argyll and Bute Council has joined a small number of councils in Scotland to achieve the nationally recognised Bronze Carbon Literate Organisation (CLO) Award.

The achievement marks the council’s ongoing commitment to reducing carbon emissions and delivering climate friendly solutions across all services.

The council met a number of criteria for the award including the completion of training by councillors and senior officers plus external assessment and verification.

Argyll and the Isles Coast and Countryside Trust (ACT) delivered training with further training planned for employees and communities.

The accolade is the latest development in the council’s ongoing work to reduce carbon emissions across services and Argyll and Bute whilst working towards achieving net zero by 2045.

A variety of measures aimed at tackling climate change have been implemented in recent years including energy efficiency works, a move away from the use of fossil fuels to heat and power buildings, the introduction of more low emission vehicles, installation of low energy streetlamps and generating renewable electricity through solar panels and wind turbines.

Since reporting began in 2015/16, there has been a 28.4 per cent reduction in emissions generated by council activities.

In 2021/22, following this downward trend, there was a marginal increase of six per cent. The main reasons behind this increase include the return of business and activity following the COVID-19 pandemic, and an increase in volume of municipal waste collected.

Councillor Ross Moreland, policy lead, climate change and environment services, said: “As part of the process of tackling and reducing our carbon emissions, learning about climate change is hugely important.

“Achieving CLO accreditation is recognition for the progress we are making. The training will further equip councillors, staff and decision makers with the tools to make the most informed decisions as we continue our journey to net zero.

“While there has been a small increase in emissions following the pandemic, this is expected to decrease again and our focus continues on tackling the long term challenges posed by climate change.”