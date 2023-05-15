Remove VAT from sunscreen, says Argyll and Bute MSP

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Call are being made for the UK government to remove the VAT from sunscreen in an effort to help combat the rising number of skin cancer cases.

This comes following a debate in Holyrood sponsored by Jackie Dunbar MSP where MSPs threw their support behind Amy Callaghan MP’s VAT Burn Campaign to take the VAT off sunscreen products of SPF 30 and above.

Ms Callaghan launched the campaign late last year and has already received cross-party support in Westminster, as well as the backing of six major cancer charities.

Speaking after the debate, Argyll and Bute MSP Jenni Minto MSP called on UK counterparts to bring about this “common sense policy change”.

There are 16,000 new cases of melanoma diagnosed each year across the UK, with 2,300 people dying.

Of these cases, the majority are caused by exposure to the sun. As many as 90 per cent of cases of melanoma could be prevented by staying safe in the sun, which includes using sunscreen of SPF 30 and above with a four-star UVA protection rating.

The UK government has so far resisted changing VAT on sunscreen, pointing instead to other measures to stay safe in the sun, such as wearing a hat and staying in the shade.

Ms Minto said: “Melanoma is a horrendous disease that one in thirty-six men, and one in forty-seven women, will suffer in their lifetimes. It is also a life-threatening cancer, and almost always preventable.

“We know that around one in eight people are not wearing sunscreen because of the price, and fifty-seven percent said it was too expensive in general. Not only could it save lives, but it could also help protect NHS budgets.”