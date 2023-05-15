Mid Argyll U16 boys aid cup win
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
On Friday evening Oban Lorne U16 boys finished off their season with a resounding win in the JOLOMO-sponsored Argyll Youth Cup.
Oban hosted neighbours Lochaber RFC in the season finale. Five boys from Mid Argyll, Vinnie Buckley, Rhys Coffield, Euan McCarten, Sorley Self and Struan Urquhart, helped Oban secure a 53-19 win.