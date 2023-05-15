Mid Argyll top the table at Mull Dalriada

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Mid Argyll had a good weekend at the Mull Dalriada, part of the summer season of rugby tournaments for primary age children.

Isle of Mull Rugby club welcomed over 80 kids from across the area to Garmony on Saturday May 13 for round four of the Dalriada Summer series.

Despite ferry disruptions hitting the island, all teams managed to make it over.

On a glorious day where the weather gods were kind there can’t be many better venues to play and watch.

In the P4/5 competition Oban came out on top with three wins and a draw from their four games.

There was little to separate the other three teams with the Mid Argyll and Kintyre combined team edging out Mull to gain second place thanks to two wins and three draws. Mull managed two wins and one draw, coming in third.

Some fantastic running rugby was on show with over 90 tries scored across the day.

In the P6/7 competition it was even closer with Mid Argyll coming out on top with Kintyre in second place only being separated by one try difference between them.

Mull and Lochaber were in a tussle for third and fourth place with the home team taking third place.

Andrew Johnston, Argyll rugby development officer, said: “Again some fantastic rugby was on show and it was encouraging to see more new players coming in to the teams as things continue to grow. Again over 80 tries scored with some amazing skills on show.”

The Etive Vikings will be hosting round five in Taynuilt from 11am on Sunday May 21.