Lochgilphead get points on the table
Lochgilphead Bowling club finally got some points on the table after the second round of the West Argyll League 2023 was hosted at the weekend by Oban.
Tarbert, Lochgilphead and Oban Bowling clubs fielded teams in the league, while Ardrishaig were unable to make it.
Splendid weather on the day lent itself to a competitive selection of ends with six rinks played.
The day ended with Oban scoring six points; Tarbert four points and Lochgilphead two points.
The previous week’s play took place in Tarbert, where Oban scored four points and Tarbert eight, with Ardrishaig and Lochgilphead scoring no points.
The scoreboard after two rounds stands at: Tarbert 12pts; Oban 10 pts; Lochgilphead 2 pts.