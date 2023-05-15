Inveraray knocked out of Glasgow Celtic Cup

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

While holders Glasgow Mid Argyll book their place in the final

Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup – semi finals

Inveraray 0 Oban Camanachd 4

Oban Camanachd reached the Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup Final with a 4-0 victory over Inveraray in their 3pm throw up at the Winterton.

The pitch was in excellent condition and a healthy crowd created a boisterous atmosphere.

It was lively on the park too and there was an early booking for Inveraray’s Ross MacMillan following a sliding challenge on Daniel MacCuish.

Things boiled over on 18 minutes when MacMillan and MacCuish clashed again and following an altercation, both players were sent off by referee Graham Fisher.

Inveraray continued with three defenders and Oban Camanachd with three forwards, and it was the Oban side who took the lead on 25 minutes.

Daniel MacVicar played the ball from midfield to the right corner where Matthew Sloss ran out.

Sloss found Malcolm Clark at the back post and, on his backhand, Clark fired confidently into the top right corner of the goal.

Matthew Sloss made it 2-0 just three minutes later where he took one touch to a ball to feet before turning and driving the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal.

Oban Camanachd kept pressing and Malcolm Clark got his second and Oban Camanachd’s third on 38 minutes.

Inveraray keeper Scott MacLachlan saved a 20-yard shot from Matthew Sloss and Clark got to the rebound just before the goalie and did just enough to roll the ball over the line.

Daniel MacVicar, who had now moved up front, rounded off the scoring on 79 minutes with the only goal of the second half.

Blair McFarlane, now at centre, sent the ball forward and although it was stopped by a home defender, Daniel MacVicar nipped quickly in, and he despatched a good low finish to the keeper’s right to make it 4-0.

Whilst Oban Camanachd keeper Cammy Sutherland had little to do, he did well to turn away a long-range effort near the end.

Inveraray boss Andrew Watt said: “I don’t think the scoreline truly reflected our team performance, I thought we were strong across the pitch for the full 90 minutes, competing well in every position.

“Three of the four goals we lost were scrappy and we’re all disappointed with that and know we can do better in those situations.

“Today’s result won’t define our season and despite the result, there’s lots of positives to take. Our performance level actually went up a notch today; we were sharper, and our hitting was much better.

“It’s now up to the players to maintain that level of performance for the rest of the season.

“We wish Oban Camanachd well in the final.”

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “Looking back over the last three games, I still don’t think we have reached the standards we have set ourselves. Don’t get me wrong, I would have taken 4-0 before the game but good teams are relentless, and I felt we dropped off it a bit in the second half.

“Inveraray have good young players and could be a force in a few years.”

Kyles Athletic 5 Glasgow Mid Argyll 5 (GMA won 1-0 on penalties)

Holders Glasgow Mid Argyll won through to the final after beating Kyles Athletic 1-0 in a penalty shoot-out following their epic 5-5 draw in their 1pm throw up at Tighnabruaich.

Kyles were missing defenders Callum Millar and John Kennedy as well as wing centre Innes MacDonald.

James Macleod and Finlay Ralston were both unavailable for GMA so Matthew Young and Rory Mcdiarmid were added to the squad.

There were goals galore in this one and there could have been more. Will Cowie set the ball rolling when he put Kyles ahead but strikes from Cailean MacLeod and Ruairidh Ralston swung the tie GMA’s way.

Connor Kennedy equalised and a second from Will Cowie, late in the first half, gave Kyles a 3-2 interval lead.

When Roddy MacDonald made it 4-2 soon after the restart, it looked good for Kyles. However, GMA’s Calum McLay cut the host’s lead to a single goal.

A second from Connor Kennedy restored his side’s two goal cushion with around 20 minutes to go but a late John McNulty brace made it 5-5.

With no further scoring, referee Alec MacVicar took the tie to a penalty shoot-out. GMA have keeper Jonathon Oates to thank for three great saves and his teammate John McNulty converted the decisive spot-hit to send Alan MacRae’s side through.

Camanachd Association Single Team Cup – Second Round

Kilmory P Boleskine P

Kilmory’s tie with Boleskine will be rescheduled. The game was called off following the sudden passing of Boleskine player Scott Knox. The 29 year old’s former clubs included Fort William, Lochaber and Aberdeen University.

Mowi South Division 2

Inveraray P Uddingston P

The noon throw up between the Inveraray juniors and Uddingston at the Winterton will be rescheduled.

Valerie Fraser and Challenge Cup Draws

The draws for the Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup and Mowi Challenge Cup quarter-final draws took place at Craigard on Sunday May 14 2023.

Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup – quarter-finals

Sunday June 18 2023

Inverness v Lochaber

Glasgow Mid Argyll v Skye Camanachd

Aberdour v Badenoch

Ardnamurchan v Glenurquhart

Mowi Challenge Cup – Quarter-Finals

Sunday June 18 2023

Kinlochshiel v English Shinty Association

Dunadd v Uddingston

Lovat v Inverness

Glasgow Mid Argyll v Glengarry