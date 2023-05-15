Girls’ rugby evolution day hailed a success

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mid Argyll RFC host a girls’ development day on Sunday May 14 at the Joint Campus in Lochgilphead.

The day was organised by Mid Argyll Women and Girls Community Coach Drew Buckley and was a fantastic success.

In the u12 programme, girls from Oban, Taynuilt, Lochgilphead, Campbeltown and Islay took part in four x 10-minute games with some coaching on key skills in between.

A big thank you was made to Chris Doxsey from Campbeltown for leading this section.

In the U14 programme there were teams from Oban, Mid Argyll, Lochaber, Cambuslang and Ayr, there were also a couple of girls from Islay, who joined up with Mid Argyll to get their first taste of competitive rugby. Karen Siddal was thanked for bringing the girls over to the mainland.

Cambuslang were the best team on the day with some really strong runners on their team leading them to an undefeated day.

Oban and Ayr were hard to separate with both teams winning two games and a 6-6 draw between the two teams.

Ayr came in second place due to the difference in tries scored over the day but there was very little between the teams.

Mid Argyll and Lochaber showed glimpses of their potential with some fantastic tries scored and both teams will take a lot from the experience.

Andrew Johnston, Argyll rugby development officer, said: “It was another fantastic day of girls’ rugby and really encouraging to see the number of girls taking part across the area.”

Drew said: “I was very impressed to see the level of rugby played by so many girls at the festival we hosted.

“All the Mid Argyll Girls and I really enjoyed the day and are looking forward to hosting more events in the future”.

Mid Argyll RFC will be starting a programme of community rugby called Tartan Touch, an SRU version of touch rugby, next Wednesday at the ropework park.

Everyone is welcome, the sessions are free and any level and age of player can join in, from novice to senior and from 6 – 70yrs old. Coaches will be there from 6:30pm onwards.