Equal opportunities support re-affirmed

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute Council has re-affirmed its commitment to operating as an equal opportunities employer.

At a recent meeting, the Policy and Resources Committee approved its latest Equality Mainstreaming Report, which sets out how it has embedded equalities into delivering services, everyday work and the actions taken to meet its targets.

As part of its equal opportunities commitments, in October 2022 the council commissioned an Equal Pay Audit (EPA).

The audit confirmed that the council’s processes and practices around pay and grading are robust with pay gaps arising from structural factors within the wider labour market.

For example, as a larger percentage of the male workforce are in higher grades compared to the female workforce, males have a higher average hourly rate overall.

More information on equality legislation and reporting is available on the council website https://www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/equality-legislation-and-reporting