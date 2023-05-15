Calum Morrison Memorial Stableford
Inveraray Golf Club held the annual Calum Morrison Memorial Stableford on Sunday May 13.
It was won by Captain Gordon Pirie with 36 points; Derek McCulloch and John Mylie both finished next on 33 points but Derek edged out John on the countback.
Next Sunday is the Fraser Quaichs pairs.
The May Medal was won the previous weekend by John Smylie with a score of 67, with Derek McCulloch in second with 69 and Jim McMillan third on 74.