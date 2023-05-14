Energy efficiency projects are warming up in Argyll and Bute

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Councillors have hailed the success of a funding initiative that is helping to make homes across Argyll and Bute more energy efficient.

Since July 2022, the council has invested more than £1.2m insulating in excess of 160 privately owned and privately rented households via the Scottish Government’s Energy Efficient Scotland Area Based Scheme.

In addition, the council also successfully applied for funding of £2.2m from the scheme to work in partnership with Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) to insulate mixed-tenure properties in Tarbert, Bute and Cowal.

The Scottish Government’s Heat in Buildings Strategy outlines the need to ensure that by 2045 homes and buildings no longer contribute to climate change, while also tackling fuel poverty.

Councillor Ross Moreland, the council’s policy lead, climate change and environment services, said: “We believe the council has a leading role to play in supporting energy efficiency, help cut heating costs for residents and reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.

“Making all buildings energy and heat efficient is a core part of our work to meet national targets and create a climate-friendly Argyll and Bute.

“This funding from the Energy Efficient Scotland will continue to play a key role in helping Argyll and Bute achieve its net zero ambitions by 2045.”