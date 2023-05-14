Dunoon POP shop highlights co-working success

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The transformation of a former hairdresser’s salon in Dunoon into a vibrant design and collaboration space has been hailed as an inspiration for rural towns across Scotland.

The People of Place (POP) shop on Hillfoot Street has brought a new facility to the town as well as creating connections which are not only good for people’s wellbeing but the economy too.

Its success in getting off the ground was highlighted as part of European Coworking Day, on May 10, a celebration of the growing influence and impact of the coworking network.

POP shop enterprises is the community interest company behind the venture, which is home to desk space, a gallery and workshop. It opened in September 2022.

Founding director Hannah Clinch said: “We realised that some people – particularly freelancers and people setting up small and social enterprises around care responsibilities- were struggling working from home.

“They needed somewhere to work outside of the house to connect with people professionally and socially.

“There isn’t much in the way of office space here, so we thought that desks in a coworking space developing in combination with networking events were the ideal answer for this community.

“In Dunoon, the POP Shop has started to provide a space that brings people together to connect ideas and enterprise opportunities, securing work and funding that otherwise go out of the area.”

Claire Carpenter is founder and executive director of social innovation at The Melting Pot, the trailblazing coworking space in Edinburgh which is Scotland’s Centre for Social Innovation.

She has kept in close contact with Hannah as the Dunoon project has developed.

“The drive and determination which has gone into getting this project off the ground is a great example of both the challenges that coworking hubs face, but also the massive potential they hold to make our communities stronger,” Claire said.

POP Shop Enterprises also designs and delivers projects that provide fair work and training opportunities to its members and the wider community to address local challenges.

It was founded by Tacit Tacit and is supported by the Dunoon Area Alliance and Glasgow School of Art’s Innovation School.