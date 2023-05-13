Environmental grants up for grabs

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Action Earth campaign, run by national charity Volunteering Matters, has launched help to support communities participating in outdoor environmental volunteering.

Volunteering Matters Action Earth offers easy-to-access grants of up to £250 for environmental activities.

This year, there are 132 nature awards, which NatureScot funds, for any group of volunteers carrying out practical environmental improvements or wildlife habitat creation in local urban spaces.

Previous projects have included wildflower meadow and pond creation, woodland and wetland renovations, bird and bat box siting, and creating or improving community gardens.

The charity is keen to support projects working with people with disabilities, defined health issues, or barriers to involvement.

From last year’s 134 projects to benefit from Action Earth grant funding, over 3,325 volunteers were involved in improving biodiversity in their community – 1,100 of them having disabilities and/or defined health issues.

The campaign is also keen to hear from projects whose work benefits disadvantaged communities, especially in urban areas and in places with reduced local amenities.

NatureScot Chief Executive Francesca Osowska said: “The Action Earth campaign is a brilliant way for communities to make space for nature and protect local greenspaces, native wildlife and habitats – in turn, helping tackle the nature and climate crises. I encourage groups to apply and look forward to lots of exciting projects this year.”

For those looking for inspiration for their projects, the Volunteering Matters Action Earth website has instructions on how to build bird boxes, bat boxes, frog hibernacula, hedgehog boxes, and bee/insect homes.

More information is available and applications can be made now at the Volunteering Matters Action Earth website: https://volunteeringmatters.org.uk/project/action-earth

Caption: NatureScot Chief Executive Francesca Osowska.

NO_A20earthaction01_23_volunteering matters Francesca Osowska