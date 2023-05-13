Argyll community groups can apply to Co-op fund

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Applications have opened for community groups and charities in Argyll to apply to receive funding and support from Co-op’s Local Community Fund.

Co-op’s Local Community Fund has supported more than 30,000 local community projects across the UK since its launch in 2016, and charities and organisations, who play a vital role in the wellbeing of communities, can apply up until June 11 to be considered for the next round of funding.

The Co-op’s support comes at a much-needed time, with insight from over 3,000 local community causes across the UK showing that more than eight-in-10 (84 per cent) of local groups have seen a jump in demand for their services through the cost-of-living crisis.

Co-op is looking to continue to support projects that have an impact and make a difference locally and, align with Co-op’s vision of co-operating for a fairer world, with a focus on:

• Bringing people together to access food: Such as community fridges, allotments, and cookery classes

• Helping to improve people’s mental wellbeing: Including sporting activities and, clubs and societies that promote mental well-being and build social connections

• Creation of opportunities for young people to be heard and make a difference: For example, youth groups and forums that work to build confidence, employability and, life skills

• Enabling communities to save and restore nature or tackle climate change: With examples including community gardens, tree planting, energy schemes, re-wilding, and sustainable transport

Community groups interested in applying to Co-op’s Local Community Fund, should visit https://causes.coop.co.uk/