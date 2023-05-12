Village feels bounce from trampoline park

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Villagers in Tarbert can put a spring in their step on their daily walk with the installation of a brand-new trampoline park.

Free and open to the public, the four-berth trampoline area is located at the marina, and arrives ahead of a raft of public celebrations happening in the village, including the visit of the Scottish Series later this month.

It was put in place by Tarbert Harbour Authority.

A spokesperson for the THA board of trustees said: “The harbour board is pleased to announce that, just in time for the King’s Coronation, the harbour was able to open the newly installed ‘in-ground low bounce’ children’s trampolines to the public.

“The trampolines, which are suitable for public play areas and can also be used as a wheelchair trampoline, have replaced the old and under-used ‘boules court area’ within the harbour amenity area.

“The trampolines have been well received by the community and visitors alike, and it is hoped will bring endless hours of fun for a long time to come.

“The trampolines were installed with the aid of a grant from the Cour Windfarm Community Benefit Fund.

“Installation work which was carried out by George McNaughton and Son, took around two weeks to complete.”