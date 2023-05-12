Thought for the Week, May 12 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

What kind of king are you looking for?

Last weekend, King Charles III was crowned. As Royal events are, the coronation was steeped in history and symbols of earthly glory: gold, silver, precious jewels, careful choreography, music, art and ceremony.

For those present and for many at home, it was a wonderful day, for some, however, it was no more than a big fuss, let’s wait, perhaps, to see what this king will become; others saw merely outdated tradition better consigned to history.

Nevertheless, whether for or against, there is one universal truth: in spite of our scandal-weary cynical regard for national leaders, all of us seek a king. We long for someone to whom we can look for leadership, guidance and hope.

It may be that fewer people now look to monarchs and emperors, but the longing remains.

Modern kings may be sporting heroes, pop idols, artists, the rich, those whose lives have brought success and fame and power, some look to rebel kings – agitators, activists, anti-establishment figures – others to influential friends.

Kings might tell us what to wear, or what to think, or how to live; they promise identity and security and significance.

The bible, though, recognising this longing, warns us against putting undue hope in those who cannot ultimately bear our expectations or fulfil our longings.

“Do not put your trust in princes, in human beings, who cannot save. When their spirit departs, they return to the ground; on that very day their plans come to nothing. Blessed are those whose help is the God of Jacob, whose hope is the LORD their God. He is the maker of heaven and earth, the sea, and everything in them – He remains faithful forever.”

Reverend Mark Jasper, Campbeltown Community Church.