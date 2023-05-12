Strong backing for village surgery

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Keeping the village GP surgery is of huge importance to Furnace folk, according to a recent straw poll carried out by the community council.

Furnace surgery closed temporarily during the pandemic and never reopened, with services transferred to Lochgilphead Medical Practice.

This week community councillors met with GPs and the manager from the Lochgilphead practice to discuss the survey’s findings and to challenge a letter the surgery sent to patients in December announcing the Furnace practice’s permanent closure.

The decided outcome was to continue to work together and to invite a senior member of Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership to their next meeting to help find a positive way forward.

Frank discussions on Tuesday covered concerns about the closure issue and the surgery’s lack of consultation and communication with patients, said community councillor Mark Boston.

The meeting heard the straw poll results showed an overwhelming demand from residents to get “local access” to GP, practice nurse and other health services re-established so they would no longer need to travel to appointments in Inveraray or Lochgilphead.

All parties at the meeting, attended by Mid Argyll councillors Jan Brown, Dougie Philand and Garret Corner, committed to re-examine the feasibility of achieving this, added Mark.

One significant concern also flagged up at the meeting was that IT equipment for GP and nurse use had not been upgraded at the Furnace surgery because it had been shut for so long.

Lochgilphead Practice did apologise for the delay in meeting with the community council.

Furnace Community Council’s straw poll put three questions to villagers and surgery users.

Sixty out of 62 people who responded to the first question of “How important is it to you that the Furnace surgery re-opens?” scored it as ‘important’ on a range of zero to five with zero being ‘not important’ and five being ‘most important’. Only one said it was ‘not important’.

The second question asked respondents to indicate which services they valued most and have lost since the Furnace surgery closed.

Sixty people highlighted losing out on improved patient choice and access to services especially for those without transport while 58 people felt they were missing out on getting ‘in-person attention’ such as a nurse or GP, on set days and times.

The third question asked: “What kind of services would you like to see and support if they were available from the Furnace Surgery?”

Dental got 47 votes, podiatry 30 votes, while mental health and wellbeing received nine votes.

Among other votes, general health clinics also got nine, with women’s health getting four, men’s health getting two, diabetic and blood pressure receiving two votes, and one vote wanted to see weight management made available.

Feedback was also received about current poor public transport being an increasingly relevant factor to consider when it comes to providing health services for an ageing population in a rural area.

Some residents also highlighted the need for weekend healthcare cover and setting up a patient participation group was also suggested.

Furnace Community Council thanked everyone who completed the survey.