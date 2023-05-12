Star still in hunt for silverware
Lochgilphead Red Star are in the hunt for two trophies as they await the results of their closest league rivals.
At the time of going to print, Red Star, who have completed their SAFL Premier Division calendar, were leading second-placed Arthurlie AFC by five points, and know that the Barrhead side must win their two remaining fixtures, the first of which was due to take place against Parkhall on Wednesday evening (May 10), to snatch the title from the Mid Argyll men – but that any dropped points will put two hands on the league trophy for Star.
Meanwhile, Red Star travel to Glasgow Green Football Centre next Saturday May 20 to take on Kings Park Rangers on SAFL Jimmy Marshall Cup quarter final duty.
Their previous cup fixture against Port Glasgow AFC saw Star lose out a close seven-goal thriller, in the Centenary Cup.
Kick off is 2.05pm.