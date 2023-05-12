Picnic crowns nursery youngsters’ day
A group of children from Badden Farm Nursery’s early learning centre are pictured modelling their beautiful crowns to celebrate King Charles’ coronation.
A spokesperson for the nursery said: “The ELC children made the crowns mostly with wildflowers and greenery from their Forest Schools Play area.
“The children also enjoyed a lovely picnic, which always goes down a treat.
“The children decided they wanted to do something ‘to make the new King happy’ – and I am sure he would be delighted to see these smiling faces having fun in the sunshine.”