No bookings as CalMac switches to new system

As part of the introduction to a new ebooking system next week, CalMac have confirmed there will be no booking services for three days as they update their systems.

This means that there will be no bookings, amendments or cancellations online, or at ports and contact centres from 4am tomorrow (Saturday) May 13, until 5am on Tuesday May 16.

Sailings will continue as normal and existing bookings will continue to be honoured. Customers should proceed to their port as usual as sailings will be operated on a turn up and go basis and any available capacity will be advised in person at the port prior to sailing.

Don McKillop, CalMac area operations manager, Clyde, said: “Please be assured that during this time, our services will be unaffected. Travel on our turn-up-and-go routes will still be available. Customers should proceed to their port as normal.

“Our Urgent Medical Protocol will still apply during the downtime. Any customers requiring urgent travel at the last minute can contact their local port staff who can help them to travel.

“If customers want to make an advance booking for travel on or after Tuesday May 16, we are asking them to please wait for the introduction of the new booking system on Tuesday May 16.

“I am sorry if this will cause any inconvenience, but it is necessary so that we can migrate to the new system. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Further information and customer advice during this period can be found at https://www.calmac.co.uk/ticketing