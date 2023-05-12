New bench a boost for castle trust

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Tarbert Castle was an industrious scene last Saturday with volunteers carrying out a variety of maintenance tasks.

One important task for the working group was the replacement of an old wooden bench up at the top, in what is thought to have once been the outer bailey of the castle.

Lorna Rushton, the new secretary of the Tarbert Castle Trust, explained: “The new bench was very kindly bought by the Gallery in Tarbert to replace the one that they had originally donated many years ago.

“The Tarbert Castle Trust is very appreciative of the generous donation of the bench, as will be the many people who sit on it to admire the view and get their breath back, after climbing up to the top.

“Volunteers dismantled the old bench and then carried the heavy replacement bench up to the steep hill with a lot of heaving.

“The pictures show the old and new benches in situ.

“Volunteers were also busy clearing rhododendrons and St John’s Wort, as well as preparing and painting handrails on the steps up to the castle from the harbour front.”

FOR PRINT

Removing rhododendron from the castle grounds. NO_AA18tarbcastlemay01_23 clearing-rhododendron

Work begins to uproot the old bench. NO_AA18tarbcastlemay02_23 old-bench

The fresh look of the new bench at Tarbert Castle. NO_AA18tarbcastlemay03_23 new-bench

Cutting away St John’s wort. NO_AA18tarbcastlemay04_23 cutting-stjohns-wort

Painting the railing steps just off Tarbert harbour at the castle grounds entrance. NO_AA18tarbcastlemay05_23 painting-steps-railing