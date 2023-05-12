Nepal trip beckons for Mid Argyll scouts

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A journey of epic proportions awaits 15 members of the 19th Argyll Scout Group and four of their leaders as they prepare to visit Nepal.

The Mid Argyll-based members have been selected as part of an 80-strong group from West Region Scouts to go to Nepal in July.

The Scouts are rising to the challenge in a project to help two schools in Katmandu, the capital of Nepal, which have been damaged in an earthquake.

Elsewhere, the project includes building four new classrooms, extending grounds to create two dedicated girls’ toilet blocks, to encourage girls to remain in education, refurbishing equipment and painting murals in the Himalayan nation.

A 19th Argyll Scouts spokesperson said: “The group completed their third and final training weekend at Lapwing Lodge, Paisley, to hone their construction skills.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our young people to learn new skills and help other young people less fortunate.

“The scouts have been fund raising for their trip, if you would like to support them, donations can be made via justgiving at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/19thargyll2nepal”