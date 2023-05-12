Leader – Friday May 12 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The coronation of King Charles III was of course the big topic from last weekend.

And whether you are a follower of matters monarchical or you don’t take much interest in that which relates to royalty, there was still lots on to please all generations, with people going the extra mile to get people together, socialising in their communities.

Especially impressive, apart from the many brilliant bakers, were the litter pickers who even sorted out their rubbish into recycling: a big win.

There were activities across Mid Argyll, Knapdale, Lochfyneside with Kintyre and the Islands holding their own.

Looking ahead there is a lot more on the Argyll calendar during the summer months to get involved with and to welcome people here for.

If you are in Tarbert, will you bounce over to the harbour authority’s newly-built public trampoline park?

It is an impressive revamp of what was a rather unloved piece of gravelly ground.

It does as well make you think what could be done with other patches of spare ground, in, for example, Lochgilphead and Inveraray, to implement the sort of ‘urban park’ environment that gets people out and enjoying light exercise.