From our files – Friday May 12 2023

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday May 10 2013

Juvenile pipe band appeals for community support

Youngsters in Mid Argyll Juvenile Pipe Band are urging the local community to support them this month as they prepare to compete in four major piping championships.

The juvenile band, with members aged 11 to 14, hopes to complete its first full competitive season this summer.

But the band, based in Ardrishaig, currently needs £9,000 for uniforms and £500 to pay for every bus journey to competitions.

Jim Thorpe, chairman of Mid Argyll Pipe Band, said: “We need a 52-seater bus to take the two bands to competitions and it’s £500 a bus.

“So if there are any local businesses willing to support the band by sponsoring a trip to a competition that would be great.”

Sponsorship will allow Mid Argyll’s two bands to compete at the British Championships, World Championships and Cowal gathering, with the youth band also attending the Scottish Championships.

“This is a really big thing for the youth band,” Jim added.

“Last year the youths had a wee taste of competition but this year we have four majors. It has been two years of hard work getting the band ready.”

Businesses willing to sponsor Mid Argyll pipe band can contact him through the band’s website.

The band will also be hosting a family ceilidh on May 18 with music from Gunna Sound in a bid to boost funds.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday May 9 2003

Village ladies complete marathon

Tayvallich ladies were resting on their laurels last week after successfully competing in the Glasgow to Edinburgh Canal marathon.

The women travelled a distance of 58 miles on Saturday, April 26 when they paddled a double kayak in a relay of pairs from Speirs Wharf, Glasgow city centre.

They completed the first section at the end of day one, on the Forth and Clyde canal at Falkirk.

Sunday found them on the Union Canal in pleasant rural surroundings.

They completed the 32-mile section in warm sunshine punctuated by the odd shower.

The team finished in record time at Lochrin Basin in Edinburgh.

Affiliated to Argyll Kayak Club, the team, instructed by Derek Brown, has trained in both open water in Loch Sween and indoor at the pool.

The ladies, who range from 50 to 70 years, were supported throughout by Oliver Barr and Jim Kinloch, who ferried competitors between change-over points.

Garden rebirth celebrated



Celebrations were enjoyed in Minard when the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) marked the reopening of Crarae Garden.

The garden previously faced closure because of a lack of money.

It did close for two years but was eventually saved and reborn following the NTS Crarae in Crisis appeal that attracted 4,000 donations in 18 months, resulting in more than £1.5 million being secured.

Crarae is one of the most horticulturally and historically significant Gardens in Scotland.

It contains 10 national champion trees and a wonderful display of rhododendrons among an extensive collection of trees and shrubs.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday May 13 1983

Pool site in question



Mid Argyll should have a swimming pool but it will take a lot of effort from the local

community to get one.

That was the major finding from last week’s public meeting in Lochgilphead.

The site proposed by the swimming pool steering committee is at Kilmory field, by Fyneside Garage, Lochgilphead, but as the evening progressed it became apparent that

most people prefer the pool to be built at Lochgilphead High School.

Steering committee chairman Mr John McLean said that this was the site they had originally preferred but had been advised by the regional director of education Mr Stanley Robertson that there was neither room for the pool or for additional car parking adjacent to the school.

The advantage would have been in running costs especially in administration. Local district councillor Mr Robert Malcolm said that he did not accept the view that the

pool couldn’t be built at the school.

The general feeling was that the question of a suitable site should be looked into again with the school favoured by everyone who spoke.

Other aspects of the proposals put forward by the steering committee proved less controversial; that the pool should be 25 m by 30 m, big enough to hold county standard competitions and that it should incorporate a training pool and have good

changing and safety facilities.

There would also be spectators’ areas, facilities for the handicapped, underwater lighting, a purifying system that was not chlorinating the water, and an energy-saving water pump heating system and a number of other facilities.

Protest march



On Sunday a small but colourful group of anti-nuclear protesters from Mid Argyllshire CND walked from Machrihanish through Campbeltown and beyond in the first leg of a 925-mile walk through Scotland and England to Greenham Common, the American Air Force base where cruise missiles are to be sited.

The youngest walker, three-year-old Rory Springthorpe of Ardfern helped to hold balloons and a banner.

‘I’m going to walk the farthest,’ he declared.

The protesters expect the number of walkers to increase to hundreds and then thousands.

EIGHTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday May 14 1963

Pipers ‘blaw’ outwith Kirk hours

As suggested by Lochgilphead Town Council, members of the 8th Battalion Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders (TA) Pipe Band will hold the band practises outwith the hours of church services.

The council considered last month an application by the adjutant of the battalion intimidating proposed practise times at the drill hall which adjoins Saint Margaret’s RC Church.

The council notified the battalion, that while the suggested band practice times did not interfere with worship at churches of other denominations within the borough, it would, however, clash with one of the morning services at Saint Margaret’s Church.

On Friday Mr J King, town clerk, intimated that he had received an acknowledgement from the battalion that they were willing to alter their band practice times accordingly.

The revised hours of practice for the band, which recruits members throughout Mid Argyll and further afield are to be between the hours of 9am to 945am and 12.30pm

to 4.30pm.

Civil defence weekend

Sixty members of Argyll Civil Defence units attended a training weekend at Bishopriggs.

The party arrived at Bishopriggs on Saturday evening and were welcomed by the superintendent Mr R Veitch.

After an evening meal, a general briefing took place followed by a showing of the film Operation Exodus. A discussion followed.

On Sunday after an 8am breakfast there was a control exercise which gave volunteers manning the various elements of control in the county an opportunity of working together under the many hazards that would follow a nuclear attack. The exercise was followed by a discussion.

Apart from having the necessary training facilities, the new training and exercise ground at Bishopriggs has a large recreational block were volunteers, during the short

spells of off-duty time, can take part in table tennis, billiards, darts and dancing.

During the weekend all meals were provided by the women of the welfare section

drawn mostly from the Mid Argyll area.