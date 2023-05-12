Councillor’s column – May 12 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Dougie McFadzean, Kintyre and the Islands

I’d like to thank The Argyllshire Advertiser again for allowing me to write about my ongoing adventures as a councillor.

It was almost exactly one year ago that I was elected to represent Kintyre and the Islands and what a year it has been so far.

As I said in my first article, every day is like a school day and so the learning continues.

Thanks to all those that voted for me and for everyone’s help so far.

I am in awe of some of the people I have met and admire their enthusiasm, ideas, problem solving initiatives and love for where they live. But I have also seen people’s and business aspirations being thwarted, limited or abandoned completely.

The most commonly given reason is that it is proving very difficult to find somewhere to live. Argyll and Bute has so much potential to grow its economy and population, but is being held back due to a lack of available housing.

I stood for election, in part, on a platform of wanting to improve housing quality and availability and to get more homes built.

I knew before I was elected that we needed more available housing, but the need is far higher than I had imagined.

Day after day I am being contacted by individuals, families and businesses crying out

for somewhere to call home.

So, what are the issues and what solutions are needed?

By listening to my communities I am learning that there are too many houses being used as second homes where they are empty most of the year, killing their villages.

Too many potential homes being used as short term holiday lets with few controls in place.

Too many estate-owned houses are lying empty and rotting away, in some cases with

no great appetite to bring them back in to use. Not enough land being made available to build new homes.

Difficulties finding available contractors. Delays in the planning process (due to a shortage of planning staff within the council).

Unaffordable house prices which result in locals being outbid when a home does become available on the open market, which in itself is an ever-growing problem as property prices continue to rise.

We do need holiday homes and other short term lets, but the balance is wrong.

Our younger generation is being forced to move away due to the shortage and costs. Employers are struggling to fill posts because there is nowhere for prospective staff to live.

The situation is ridiculous and needs fixed.

I joined the board of West Highland Housing Association in August last year and am now the shadow lead for housing within the council, such is my passion to get this chronic issue improved.

I am lobbying hard for housing associations to build in rural locations where there is need. I am desperately trying to help folk get a home in the areas they come from and want to live. I’ve been working closely with the council’s planning department to try to help with the process and to speed things up.

I’ve been trying to encourage land owners to sell off parcels of suitable land for development and I am totally supportive of plans to regulate and licence the short term let industry.

We even have a number of hotels that have been lying empty for years, deteriorating and becoming eyesores across Argyll which could be converted to accommodation.

I’ve been really pleased to see the completion of new developments within my ward, in particular the 10-unit site on the Isle of Jura at Otter Brae and the four new homes in Tarbert at Oakhill, as well as the new homes nearing completion at Port Ellen, Islay, the new homes on Colonsay and the great news that homes are to be built in Port Charlotte, but these are not enough and we must do more.

For Argyll and Bute to flourish we need places to live that are warm, comfortable, secure and affordable and I’ll do all I can to make this happen.

If you would like to get in touch or think I can help you, please contact me at:

Dougie.mcfadzean@argyll-bute.gov.uk