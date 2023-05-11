Show off your great garden work

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Has your green-fingered work just got to be seen by the gardening public?

Then a yearly horticulture competition could be the perfect showcase, with Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) now accepting entries for its annual Garden in Bloom competition.

An ACHA spokesperson said: “2022 gave us some beautiful gardens and the standard of competition was very high so we are very much looking forward to this year’s entries.

“Even for those who don’t have a garden, there are categories for tubs, allotments and even wild gardens, depending on the area where you live, so there is a chance for

everyone.

“Once we have your entry form, we will send someone to take photographs which will be judged by ACHA’s board of management.

“Winners will receive vouchers which are redeemable locally, as well as certificates and trophies.

“The closing date for entries is July 28 this year.

“You can find details and an entry form on our website: https://www.acha.co.uk/news-garden-in-bloom/ or contact your local ACHA office for an entry form.”