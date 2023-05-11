Chris crowned winner on Tarbert greens

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Tarbert Golf Club members gathered at Glenralloch last Saturday in very pleasant conditions for the club’s President’s Cup.

The cuckoo was in full cry and there was actually some heat in the air for the 36-hole event with the top eight scratch scores qualifying for the knockout stages.

Scratch golfer Craig Barrett took the first round lead on 71, followed by Peter McLean senior on 74 and junior on 75.

The second round takes place Saturday May 20.

The Coronation Medal ran alongside the President’s Cup with Chris McArthur in sparkling form to finish on net 54 to take the honours.

Andrew Henderson took second place on 65 by the better inward half over Malcolm McAlpine.

The club’s Bruce MacNab said: “With the course in terrific condition, we hope the warmer weather will help bring some much-needed growth to the greens.”