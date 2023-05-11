Announcements – May 12, 2023

DEATHS

CAMERON – On April 30, 2023, suddenly as the result of a tragic road accident, Alan Ross Cameron in his 20th year, beloved son of John and Ann, much loved brother of Lewis and Eilidh, dearly loved grandson of Hugh and Bridget Cameron and the late Neil Livingstone. Nephew, cousin and a dear work colleague and friend of many. Funeral service at Inveraray Parish Church, on Friday 12th May, at 12 noon, interment thereafter at Glen Shira Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Inveraray Christmas Light Fund and R.S.A.B.I.

PETERSON – Peacefully on May 5, 2023, after a short illness, Colin Neil Peterson (China), in his 64th year, formerly of 1 An Doirlinn, Ardfern. Beloved elder son of the late Colin and Chirsty Peterson, cherished brother of James and the late Stephen. Dearly loved uncle of James, Philip and Daniel. A good friend and work colleague to many. Funeral Service will be held in Craignish Village Hall, Ardfern on Tuesday, May 16 at 11am, thereafter to Kilvaree Cemetery. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

RUSSELL – Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow on May 3, 2023, Janet McAulay Russell, in her 83rd year, 46 Ralston Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Russell, much loved sister of Teddy, Jimmy and Moira and the late John, Edna, Billy, Elizabeth, Peter and Audrey, a loving aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt and friend to many. Janet’s funeral will take place on Saturday, May 13 2023 at 11am. in the Campbeltown Parish Church, Longrow, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 11.30am travelling up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery You may attend the service in the Church and Cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Janet along our route. Family flowers only.

SUMMERS – Peacefully at Inverclyde Royal Hospital, on May 5, 2023, Mr. John Summers, late of 26 Kilmory Road, Lochgilphead. Beloved son of the late James and Isabella Summers. Dearly loved brother of Marion and brother-in-law of Allan Cherished uncle of Brian and Stuart. A loyal member of Lochgilphead Parish Church and very good friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Cardross Crematorium on Thursday, May 18 at 2.15pm. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.